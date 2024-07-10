Bumrah, Mandhana named ICC Player of the Month for June

Dubai: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and batter Smriti Mandhana have clinched the ICC Player of the Month honour in men's and women's category, respectively, for the month of June following their impressive recent performances, the International Council for Cricket announced on Tuesday. Bumrah came out on top in the men’s vote from compatriot Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan, while Mandhana won the women’s award by overcoming England’s Maia Bouchier and Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne.

The pacer, bagged his first ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, had an exceptional run in India's title-winning T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies. He was awarded Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17 in eight matches.

On the other hand, Mandhana also won her maiden ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after her scintillating batting performances lit up India’s ODI series victory over South Africa. The double-win marks the first time the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month represent the same country since the awards began in 2021. Reacting to his award win, Bumrah, commented, "I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June. It’s a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies. We have had a lot to celebrate as a team, and I’m delighted to be able to add this personal accolade to the list.

"To perform as well as we did at the tournament and lift the trophy at the end is incredibly special, and I will carry those memories with me forever.I wish to congratulate my captain Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their excellent performances in the same period, and I am humbled to have been chosen as the winner.