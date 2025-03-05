Champions Trophy 2025 SF: Ravindra, Williamson Dominate SA

New Zealand is in a strong position against South Africa in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium. Batting first after winning the toss, New Zealand crossed the 200-run mark in the 32nd over, powered by a century from Rachin Ravindra. The young left-hander, who had already scored a century earlier in the tournament, continues his stellar form. Captain Kane Williamson is approaching his hundred as well, forming a crucial 150-run partnership with Ravindra after Will Young’s early dismissal.

The winner of this contest will secure a place in the final against India in Dubai on Sunday. South Africa advanced to the semi-finals after dominating Group B with wins over Afghanistan and England. New Zealand, on the other hand, progressed with victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh but fell short against India in the group stage.

Match Status:

- New Zealand: 212/2 (33.3 overs) | Current Batters: Kane Williamson (80*), Rachin Ravindra (100*)

- South African Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (1/37), Keshav Maharaj (0/50)

Key Moments So Far:

Ravindra’s Milestone

Rachin Ravindra reached his fifth ODI century, continuing his excellent performance in ICC tournaments. His aggressive approach has kept New Zealand in control, scoring freely against both pace and spin.

Williamson’s Brilliance

Williamson is leading from the front, displaying his trademark resilience and timing. His controlled innings has helped steady the New Zealand innings after the early wicket of Young.

South Africa’s Bowling Struggles

Despite bringing in spin options, South Africa has found it difficult to break the partnership. Kagiso Rabada picked up the only wicket so far, while Maharaj and Ngidi have struggled to contain the scoring rate.

Dropped Catch Costs South Africa

Aiden Markram dropped Williamson in the 29th over, a moment that could prove costly. The New Zealand captain has since accelerated, punishing the Proteas with precise shot selection.

Review Lost

A desperate review from South Africa failed as Ravindra was given not out on an appeal for caught behind. The Proteas wasted a crucial DRS opportunity.

With New Zealand looking set for a 300+ total, South Africa will need quick breakthroughs to regain control. Their chase will rely on top-order batters like Bavuma, Markram, and Klaasen to counter New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke