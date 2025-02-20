Live
Just In
Champions Trophy: Bangladesh Won Toss, Elects to Bat First Against India
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in today’s Champions Trophy clash against India.
In today’s Champions Trophy clash, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first.
India has now lost 11 consecutive tosses, dating back to the 2023 World Cup finals. This ties a record with the Netherlands, who also lost 11 tosses between 2011 and 2013.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Both teams are ready for what promises to be an exciting match!