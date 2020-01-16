Charulata Patel, the 87-year-old fan who cheered Team India in World Cup, passes away

Team India's 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel, who caught the cricket fraternity's attention during the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England, passed away on Monday, her grandchildren broke the news on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30 pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer," read the post on her Instagram account cricket.daadi.

The Indian cricket board also paid tribute to the superfan. "#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace," the BCCI wrote on their official Twitter account.





#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us.



The wheel-chair bound elderly woman first came in the limelight during India's match against Bangladesh in Edgbaston. She was seen cheering for Virat Kohli and his boys with a horn and the tri-colour painted on her face.

She was interviewed during the match and in no time, she caught the attention of the commentators including Sourav Ganguly and the entire cricket fraternity as her pictures went viral across various social media platforms. "I love this Indian team and all the players are like my kids," she said in an interview with the host broadcasters.

Seeing her inspiring determination and attitude, Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma ensure they met the enthusiastic grandmother and seek her blessings.