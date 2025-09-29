Coca-Cola India & ICC Bring Back Maidaan Saaf for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Coca-Cola India, in partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), is driving a series of initiatives under its flagship Maidaan Saaf campaign at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The program brings together the community, recycling and event partners to embed practical waste solutions and fan engagement across host venue stadiums in India from September 30 to November 2.

Fans will see sustainability integrated into match-day experience in visible and meaningful ways. Working closely with stadium authorities, housekeeping staff, safai saathis and waste workers, the initiative will also raise awareness on responsible waste management practices. Volunteers will engage with fans to guide them on waste segregation. The emphasis will be placed on segregation to help ensure recyclables and compostables are efficiently recovered.

Fans will also experience creative installations made from recycled plastic, inviting them to share their support for cleaner venues. Even the giant national flags, carried into the stadiums and served as a backdrop for the anthem ceremonies are crafted from recycled PET bottles (rPET), making it a visible reminder of how everyday materials can be transformed into symbols of pride.

Devyani Rana, Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia, said, “Cricket connects millions of people, and through Maidaan Saaf we want to ensure these shared moments of joy also leave a positive impact. Our work with ICC and grassroots partners demonstrates that major sporting events can inspire communities to recycle more and waste less, while still delivering an unforgettable fan experience.”

“Cricket has the power to inspire positive change well beyond the boundary,” said Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC. He further adds, “Through this partnership with Coca-Cola India, we are embedding sustainability into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Fans will see how simple actions like segregating waste or celebrating recycled creations can make our sport more inclusive and responsible.”

These efforts build on the success of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, where Coca-Cola India facilitated one of the largest waste-management programmes at a sporting event in India. The rPET flag created for that tournament was recognised in the Limca Book of Records 2025, underscoring the scale and innovation possible when sustainability is placed at the centre of fan experiences.

With Maidaan Saaf, Coca-Cola India is reaffirming its commitment to building sustainable ecosystems in partnership with NGOs, recyclers, and local authorities. By integrating waste management and circularity into one of the country’s largest cultural and sporting events, Coca-Cola India continues to build lasting awareness and set a benchmark for sustainable large scale events.