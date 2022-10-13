Cricket Australia to lift David Warner's captaincy ban this week: Details

The leadership ban on David Warner could reportedly be lifted on Friday when Cricket Australia's directors meet for an annual general meeting with the states and rewrite the codes of ethics.

Following his role in the infamous Sandpaper Gate in 2018, Warner was slapped with a liftetime captaincy ban in Australian cricket. With Aaron Finch's ODI retirement opening up the leadership role, several members of the current Australian team have backed Warner to lead the side.

"The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution off the field. The first step in terms of David's leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed. And the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made," chairman Lachlan Henderson was quoted as saying.

Henderson went on to add that rewriting the codes of ethics would be required before a call on the ODI captaincy is made.

"Our intention is to review the code as quick as is practical. It's not in anyone's interest for us to delay that. It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David," said Henderson further.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley pointed out that players had a right to show they have changed.

"In very simple terms, we are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time. Pending tomorrow's discussion, there would then need to be a revision of the code and that would need to be approved by the board," Hockley said.

These statements came after Cricket Australia reported a massive loss of USD 5.1 million during the 2021-22 financial year. The board stated the reason behind the losses were the challenges that came along with the covid-19 pandemic and a drop in media rights from the UK during the last Ashes.

Australia are set to host the T20 World Cup, which is going to begin on Oct. 16. The final will be played on Nov. 13.