Curran, Rashid won us the game - Ben Stokes after ENG beat PAK to lift T20 World Cup 2nd time

Ben Stokes credited Adil Rashid and Sam Curran's contribution after England defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. England are the only second side to become two-time T20 world champions after West Indies.



Curran picked up three wickets and gave away just 12 runs in his quota of four overs after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Spinner Rashid and pacer Chris Jordan bagged two wickets each, while Stokes also made a breakthrough as Pakistan were restricted at 137 for 8 in 20 overs.

In reply to that, Stokes remained unbeaten on 52 of 49 balls and also hit the winning runs and the English side sealed the game with an over and five wickets to spare.

"In finals especially when chasing, you probably forget all the hard work before that, how we bowled, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game. It was a tricky wicket and one that you never felt in, so to restrict them to 130-odd bowlers have to take a lot of credit for that," said Stokes after England's historical win in Melbourne.

England suffered a shocking defeat to Ireland in their Super 12 phase. Speaking about the same, Stokes said, "With that being so early in the competition we obviously had to address it, say what had to be said, and then let it go. In tournaments like these, you can't carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and do not let it affect them. Pretty good evening. Representing your country in World Cups is amazing.. but it has been a good one."



Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Curran was named the Player of the Match and also Player of the Tournament. The Surrey all-rounder finished the T20 World Cup 2022 with 10 wickets in five games, including a five-wicket haul that he had claimed against Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage.

Pakistan vs England: Incredibly special to have Stokes, says Sam Curran



Curran, on the other hand, said that Stokes deserved to be named the Player of the Match for scoring a crucial half-century.

"I don't think I should be getting this, I think the way Ben Stokes played there, to get a fifty in a final and he does it so many times for us, he should get this (PoTM.). We are going to enjoy this occasion and it is very special. Big square boundaries, so I knew my into the wicket type bowling would work and try to make them hit square of the wicket. We felt the wicket was not as good as we thought it would be. It was nipping around everywhere and it was challenge to chase. I go into the wicket with my slower balls and try to keep the batsmen guessing. We are World Champions, how good," said Curran after winning the award.

Stokes reached a low point in his career after the 2016 T20 World Cup final. When West Indies needed 19 runs off the final over, Carlos Braithwaite hammered Stokes for four sixes to lead the Windies to a second world title in the shortest format. The England all-rounder redeemed himself by winning the Player of the Match in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.

Speaking further about Stokes, Curran said that it is "incredibly special" to have the all-rounder on the side. "He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him, people question him but there's no questioning him, he's the man. To be honest, I am a little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup and we have won it. Amazing crowd.

"I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven't bowled much at death before and that is one area I want to keep improving. I want to improve my batting though it is tough to get to bat in this line-up. How good is it to be a World Champ (smiles)!"