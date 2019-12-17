Danielle Wyatt England Woman Cricketer Teases Yuzvendra Chahal, says "Think You're Smaller Than Me"

Yuzvendra Chahal has posted a picture on Instagram from his photoshoot with Indian teammate Kuldeep Yadav. He has been trolled by England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt for his height.

Yuzvendra Chahal has received a funny remark on his height from England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt on his picture which he posted from his photoshoot with India teammate Kuldeep Yadav on Instagram.

Before India's first One-day International against the West Indies in Chennai, the 29-year-old leg-spinner had shared this photograph. In this ODI they had suffered an eight-wicket loss.

Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the picture on Instagram"Making headshots look fun here in Chennai,".

Meanwhile, Danielle Wyatt commented "I think you're smaller than me" along with a laughing emoji to make fun of Yuzvendra Chahal's height.

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't feature in the playing XI, but Kuldeep Yadav remained wicketless and conceded 45 runs in his 10-over spell at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer from Indian cricket team has ridden on half-centuries to score 287 for eight in 50 overs after being asked to bat.

However, blowers failed to defend the total as Shai Hope and ShimronHetmyer smashed centuries to help the West Indies chase down the target with 13 balls to spare.

The West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the eight-wicket victory.

"We thought six bowling options would be enough. I don't think pitch changed drastically, they batted brilliantly. The spinners were getting help but they put pressure on our spinners brilliantly. Hetmyer's innings was outstanding,"

- India captain Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"This ton means a lot to me. The last one I had was at the start of the year and this one came at the end of the year. It is always nice to have a smile on the face after the victory. It's a good feeling because the last time, I got a hundred in India, we lost the game,"

- Hetmyer said after the match.

The second ODI will be played in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.







