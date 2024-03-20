David Willey to miss initial matches of IPL, confirms LSG coach Justin Langer

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday confirmed that England pacer David Willey will miss the initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

“Mark Wood pulling out of the tournament and also David Willey won’t be coming now either. That means we lack in the experience, but what I have seen in the last few days is that there is enormous talent,” said Langer in a virtual media interaction organised by the franchise.

However, Langer didn’t specify the reason for Willey's absence but it is highly anticipated that the seamer has taken time off for the family after featuring in back-to-back professional leagues - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20 and Multan Sultans in PSL.

The English left-arm seamer spent the last two IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore and was due to play for LSG this year after he was signed at his base price of Rs. 2 crore in December's auction in Dubai.