Day one of second Pakistan-Bangladesh Test called off due to persistent rain

Rawalpindi : The day one of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was called off without a toss due to persistent rain and wet outfield at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh are leading the two Test-match series 1-0 after winning the first game at Rawalpindi by ten wickets over Pakistan, making it their first-ever victory over the hosts’ in the longest format of the game.

There had been some rain since last night in Rawalpindi, which formed puddles on the outfield despite the covers being on. Both teams and match officials stayed in their hotel as the rain became heavier and eventually forced the day to be called off.

Pakistan must win the second Test to square the two-match series against Bangladesh. Weather forecasts have suggested that skies will be clear at Rawalpindi on Saturday and Sunday, but it will be back to scattered rains and thunderstorms on the last two days of the second Test match.

A drawn affair in the second Test at Rawalpindi will give Bangladesh a historic first Test series victory over Pakistan. Both teams are in the bottom half of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship standings with Bangladesh at number seven and Pakistan at number eight, just above the last-placed West Indies. Pakistan have not won a home Test match since beating South Africa in December 2021.

The Shan Masood-led side has left out left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi from their 12-member squad for the second Test, while including pacer Mir Hamza and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Head coach Jason Gillespie said on the eve of the second Test that Afridi has been asked to work on a few things related to his bowling and at the same time, he has been granted leave to spend some time with his son Aliyaar, who was born on day four of the first Test.