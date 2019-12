Dhawan hits unbeaten ton against Hyderabad

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan starred on Day One in the contest between Delhi and Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their Ranji Trophy match. Dhawan finished the day on an unbeaten 137 (198b, 19x4, 2x6). He was batting alongside Kunwar Bidhuri (22 n.o., 44b, 2x4, 1x6).

For Hyderabad, off-spinner Mehdi Hasan sparkled; he took 3 for 61.