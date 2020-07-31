Disappointing that IPL 13 will not be held in India, says Smith

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has expressed his disappointment regarding this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) being played outside of India. The 13th edition of the cash-rich league, which was postponed in March due to coronavirus pandemic, will now be held in the UAE from September.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had last week confirmed to IANS that this year's league will be played around the September 19 to November 8 window and the same has been communicated to the franchises. Smith stated players will have to adapt to the conditions of the UAE but that's not going to be a problem as according to him, everyone will be eager to just get on the field and play good quality cricket following the coronavirus stoppage.

"I think part of being a professional cricketer is to adapt to any condition you are faced with and that is going to be the clear message from the coaching staff," Smith told reporters via videoconference after special premiere of Rajasthan Royals' documentary 'Inside Story', which showcases the team's 2019 IPL campaign.

"Conditions in Dubai can be similar to what you get in India or it can be different, it's about adapting on the run to what the condition suits. Couple of players obviously have experience of playing there before. The IPL was there in 2014 I think, so a lot of people have played IPL there before.