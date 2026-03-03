Bharadwaj honours youth for rescuing 43 cows

New Delhi: AamAadmi Party’s Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday honoured a group of local volunteers who rescued 43 cows from an alleged illegal cattle operation functioning beneath a drain in the Chirag Delhi area. The event was held in the presence of residents and party workers, where the youth involved in the rescue were publicly felicitated for their efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Bharadwaj alleged that an organised racket was operating in parts of South Delhi, including Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Kotla and Malviya Nagar, where cows are left on the streets to feed on garbage during the day and later taken away for milking.

He claimed that the animals are herded to a secluded spot each morning, milked, and then released back onto the streets, only to be brought back again in the evening.

He expressed concern over the health condition of such animals, stating that cows feeding on garbage and plastic waste are vulnerable to severe illnesses. Referring to past postmortem findings, he claimed that polythene bags consumed along with food waste have caused fatal intestinal blockages in several cases. Bharadwaj warned that milk sourced from unhealthy cattle could also pose health risks to consumers.

The AAP leader further alleged negligence on the part of civic authorities during the rescue operation. He claimed that despite repeated calls, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were slow to respond, and police personnel initially delayed action over jurisdictional issues. According to him, the rescued cows were eventually shifted to a gaushala after sustained pressure and public attention.