Duleep Trophy 2024: Second Round Kicks Off, India B takes on India C

The much-anticipated second round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 commenced, featuring thrilling encounter between India B and India C, as well as India A taking on India D. Both India B and India C secured convincing victories in their opening matches, setting the stage for a highly competitive clash.

India C, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is looking to continue its winning momentum and will field the same team that triumphed in their first match. Meanwhile, India B has made a strategic move to bolster its squad with the addition of Rinku Singh, who joins talented players Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan.



The highly anticipated match between India B and India C will take place at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur, starting at 9:30 AM IST on September 12, 2024. Fans can catch the live telecast of the action in India on the Sports 18 network.



As the teams prepare to battle it out on the field, all eyes will be on the emerging talents aiming to shine in this prestigious tournament.

