Ebadot stars as Bangladesh beats New Zealand by 8 wickets

Mount Maunganui: Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took a career-best 6-46 as Bangladesh beat World Test Champion New Zealand by eight wickets in the first cricket test Wednesday, capturing its first-ever win in New Zealand.

Ebadot had bowled Bangladesh to the brink of a famous victory by the end of the fourth day when he had figures of 4-39. He broke down the last of New Zealand's resistance with two quick wickets as the home team was dismissed in its second innings for 169, its lowest score against Bangladesh.

New Zealand trailed by 130 runs on the first innings, leaving Bangladesh to score only 40 for victory. It lost two wickets in doing so but current captain Mominul Haque, top-scorer in the first innings, and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim were at the crease when Bangladesh reached 42-2.

It was only Bangladesh's sixth test win away from home and its first test win over a team ranked in the top 5 ranked team: New Zealand is ranked No. 2 and Bangladesh No. 9. The result also brought to an end New Zealand's unbeaten streak in its last 17 tests at home.