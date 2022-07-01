ENG vs IND: Ben Stokes, Joe Root return as England announce squads for ODI, T20I series

England have announced their squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against India.

After the ongoing Edgbaston Test, India and England will lock horns in a six-match limited-overs series, starting on July 1 at Southampton. The sides will first play a three-match T20I series followed by three ODIs.

The T20Is will be played at Rose Bowl, Southampton, Edgbaston (Birmingham), and Trent Bridge (Nottingham). The 50-over series will begin on July 12 at Kennington Oval, London, with the other two games to be played at Lord's (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).

While Jos Buttler has previously led England 14 times (Nine ODIs & five T20Is), the upcoming white-ball series will mark his first assignment as England's full-time limited-overs skipper following the retirement of Eoin Morgan.

Lancashire fast bowler Richard Gleeson received his maiden England call-up as he was included in the T20I squad. The 34-year-old pacer was a part of the intra-squad tour games that took place ahead of England's Ireland tour in 2020, which was the first series when cricket resumed amid the covid pandemic.

Gleeson, who made his professional debut in 2015 with Northamptonshire, has picked up 70 wickets in 64 T20s. He has also played 28 List A matches, picking up 28 wickets and 143 wickets in 34 First-Class games.

Meanwhile, the duo of Ben Stokes and Joe Root returned to England's ODI squad after over a year. Root's last white-ball match for England was an ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Stokes, on the other hand, also last played a ODI in July last year. The all-rounder wasn't fully fit at that point of time but he acted as make-shift captain of the team after an outbreak of Covid-19 within the home camp forced much of the players to go into isolation.

Both Stokes and Root have not been named in the T20I squad.

Leg spinner Adil Rashid has been given permission by the ECB to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, according to an official release from ECB.

England's squad for T20I series: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

England's squad for ODI series: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey