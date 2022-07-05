ENG vs IND: India drop below Pakistan in WTC 2021-23 table after loss in Edgbaston Test

The Indian team has dropped below Pakistan to No. 4 in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle.

India were docked two points and fined 40% of their match fee for maintaining a slow overrate during their seven-wicket defeat to England in the Edgbaston Test. Match referee David Boon, who imposed the sanction on the visiting side, declared that Jasprit Bumrah and Co were two overs short.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC WTC playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two WTC points were deducted from India's points total. Stand-in India captain Bumrah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

This was the third time in the ongoing WTC cycle that India lost points due to a slow overrate. They lost two points in Nottingham and another point in Centurion, taking their tally of deducted points to five.

The latest penalty saw India's Points Percentage drop down to 52.08, while Pakistan's 52.38. Pakistan, who are above India at present in the WTC table due to a superior percentage (42 points), still have fewer points than India (75 points).

Australia and South Africa continue to lead the way with scores of 77.78 and 71.43 respectively. Pat Cummins and Co are yet to lose a Test in the WTC 2021-23 cycle and are the only side to be unbeaten. While India have lost four, Pakistan and the Proteas have lost two each.

Incidentally, Australia missed making the final of the inaugural WTC final because of an overrate offence in the Boxing Day Test of 2020 against India.

Earlier in the day, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root remained unbeaten on 114 and 142 respectively to help England win the rescheduled fifth Test and draw the series 2-2. The hosts chased down 378 quite comfortably, which was also their highest successful chase in Tests. England also recorded the highest target successfully chased down against India in the longest format.