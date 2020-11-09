'Find of the IPL,' David Warner hails pacer after SRH lose to DC by 17 runs in Qualifier 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner termed T. Natarajan as the "find of the IPL" after the Orange Army lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 17 runs in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

With the win, DC have made it to their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) final and will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The 2016 IPL champions, SRH, did not have the best of the runs in IPL 2020 but Warner's qualified for the playoffs ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) because of a superior net run-rate. Going into the playoffs, only two sides had a positive net run-rate – SRH and MI. After knocking KKR out, Warner and Co. defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator fixture.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the loss to DC, SRH captain Warner said he was proud of his side.

"First and foremost, no one gave us a chance at the start. Mumbai has a great team, Delhi as well, and RCB, but I'm proud to be where we are today. Natarajan is a find of this IPL, and he's been outstanding. Rashid has been amazing, and so has Manish Pandey at No. 3. From an all-round perspective, it's been great. I'd like to thank all our supporters at home. The main thing is the attitude in the field. You can't win if you don't take catches, so that, we'll have to do much better next time - that's what's let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field.

Key players like Saha and Bhuvi has been difficult, but the rest of them have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today. The fans are so loyal, I saw that photo of a bridge being lit up today. Hyderabad is our second home, and the franchise owners are like a family. Hopefully, after this, we can go and play the IPL in India next year and put up a better show."

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan led from the front on Sunday as he scored50-ball 78 against his former side, SRH. Hetmyer scored a quick-fire 42 from 22 balls and helped DC to reach 189 for 3 in 20 overs. Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis stole the show in the second innings as they finished with figures of 4 for 29 and 3 for 26 in their respective four overs.

Rabada has also surpassed MI's Jasprit Bumrah as the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020. While Bumrah has 27 wickets in 14 games, Rabada now has 29 scalps in 16 matches.