Flying Monkey to organise zonal cricket tournament

Hyderabad: Flying Monkey Cricket League is a vertical of Flying Monkey Foundation, focusing on facilitating cricket tournaments for non-professional cricketers, cricket clubs, colleges and schools.

It's coming soon with 'Flying Monkey Zonals', and it is for the first time that a zonal level tournament is being conducted in Hyderabad corporate cricket. Teams play against each other in their respective zones (North, East, West and South), and each zone will have a zonal winner. The game of each zone would be conducted on grounds of the respective zones. Every zone has an elite and a plate cup (2-cup format) winner and runner. Post this the winners and runners of each zone get to play against the other zones in an inter-zonal city championship, crowing the champion team of the whole city (for both elite and plate). Therefore every team enrolled for the zonal gets to play a minimum of 6 games and a maximum of 11.

The other features of the FMCL matches include live streaming of every match with camera panning, instant releases of highlight videos for every match, special moments in the match featured out on social media, special videos of the best players and teams to spread out the word about the kind of talent that our city has. The finalists of the tournament will lift the trophies of FMCL. There will be other awards as well in this tournament for the exceptional players with their batting, bowling, and all-rounder performances.