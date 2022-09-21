Focussing on my performance for India A, says Sanju Samson after missing T20 World Cup snub

India batsman Sanju Samson has said he wants to "focus" on performing in the India A matches after missing out on the T20 World Cup squad.



Samson is the captain of India A for their upcoming series against New Zealand A. The two sides are going to lock horns in three unofficial ODIs, starting from Thursday (Sept. 22) in Chennai. Ahead of the first 50-over game, Samson on Wednesday said that it has become more difficult than ever to secure a spot in the Indian national team as there is a lot of competition around.

''Playing different roles is something I have worked on for a lot of years. I am confident of batting anywhere in the order.''

The Kerala batsman also said that players these days need to be flexible if they want to succeed at the highest level. ''You should not fix a spot for yourself. You cannot tell people: 'I am an opener or I am a finisher.' In the last three-four years, playing in various roles and spots (in order) has added a new dimension to my game,'' he added.

Samson, who has played seven ODIs and 16 T20Is for India so far, went on to add that he is happy with the way he has been performing but wants to improve more.

'It really does get challenging. Finding a place in the Indian team is really challenging. There is a lot of competition around, even within players who are in the team now. When these things happen, it is important to focus on myself,'' Samson said in response to a question.

''I am happy with the way I am performing. I want to improve. 'The quality of cricketers we have in our team is unbelievable. So, it really helps each and every individual to raise their level. We keep on challenging ourselves. We try to perform every time we get an opportunity,'' the 27-year-old cricketer said further.

Samson also said that there is not much difference between an A game and an international match because of the high competition at both levels.

''They (India A games) are really important. There is not much difference between an A game and an international game. The competition is almost the same. So it is important to make use of the opportunities," said Samson.

Samson was a part of India's tours of Ireland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe earlier this year. During a T20I in Dublin, he put up 176 runs with Deepak Hooda for the first wicket, which is a world record in the T20Is.

All three 50-over games between India A and New Zealand A are going to be played in Chennai. Earlier this month, these two sides locked horns in three unofficial Tests, where two games ended in a draw and India won the final game.