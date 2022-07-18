Former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin retires from international cricket

Former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Ramdin, who represented West Indies 284 times across formats, took to social media to break the news of bringing curtains down to his 11-year-old career. The wicketkeeper, who made his Windies debut in 2005, last played for his country in 2016. Ramdin, however, will continue to play franchise-based cricket across the globe.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce my retirement from international cricket. The past 14 years have been a dream come true. I fulfilled my childhood dreams by playing cricket for Trinidad and Tobago and the West Indies. My career afforded me the opportunity to see the world, make friends from different cultures and still be able to appreciate where I came from," Ramdin said in an Instagram post.

"Even though I am announcing my retirement from international cricket, I am not retiring from professional cricket. I will still be playing franchise cricket around the world...

"I take this opportunity to thank everyone who made an impact on my 14-year career, particularly my family, my beautiful wife Janelle, and our kids for all the sacrifices you had to make for me to be away for long periods of time during my international career. More to come. One Love. Denesh Ramdin aka Shotta," the 37-year-old player added further.

Ramdin scored 2,898 runs in 74 Tests at an average of 25.87, including four centuries and 15 fifties. In the ODIs, the wicketkeeper-batsman accumulated 2,200 runs in 139 ODIs at an average of 25, including two hundreds and eight half-centuries. He scored 636 T20I runs at a strike rate of 115.42 in 71 games.

He took over as West Indies Test captain after Daren Sammy had retired from the format in 2014 and held on to his position till September 2015, when Jason Holder was named captain.

Ramdin led West Indies in 17 Tests, three T20Is and an ODI. He led them to just four wins in Tests - all at home - while winning just once as T20I skipper but won the only ODI he led in. He was also part of both of West Indies' WT20 triumphs in 2012 and 2016.