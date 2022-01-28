From 25 for 4 to winning BBL final, Perth Scorchers become the most successful team

From being 25 for 4 in the first innings to winning the Big Bash League (BBL) final – their fourth title - Perth Scorchers became the most successful team in the competition on Friday.



Laurie Evans, the eventual Player of the Match, scored an incredible 41-ball 76 to help his side post 171 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply to that, defending champions Sydney Sixers were bowled out for 92 in 16.2 overs.

With the 79-run victory, Scorchers avenged their last season's loss and also denied Sixers their third straight BBL title.

Spinner Andrew Tye was the pick of the bowlers for Scorchers who finished with figures of 3 for 15 at an economy of 5. Fast bowler Jhye Richardson bagged two wickets, while the other scalps were shared between Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, Peter Hatzoglou and skipper Ashton Turner.

"I think any captain would stand here and talk about the obstacles we have had to come through to finish this tournament. The Sixers have been the best side for the last two years. They taught us how to play on these wickets. Well done for the way you have played before for your performance this season. I couldn't be more proud of everyone's effort - the support staff, the families. We are fortunate to have got this tournament done," Turner said after his side's memorable win at Marvel Stadium on Friday.









Meanwhile, the Sixers ended the tournament with their heads high as they fielded a playing XI with utmost difficulty. The COVID crisis saw Sixers call-up an assistant coach to play, while their requests to pick Steve Smith were repeatedly knocked back by Cricket Australia.

In the final, the three-time champions were without three players due to covid, Jordan Silk missed through a hamstring complaint, while opener Daniel Hughes was picked despite still carrying an ankle injury.

The BBL final on Friday was the eighth game they had to play since Jan. 9.

Nevertheless, a miracle end to the tournament looked possible when they removed four Scorchers' batsmen for just 25 runs in less than six overs.

Along with Evans, captain Turner played a crucial knock in the middle. He led from the front as he struck four fours and a six in his 35-ball 54. Evans and Turner shared a game-changing 104-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Towards the end, Agar also played a cameo as he struck three boundaries in his knock of 15 runs off nine balls.

During Sixers' chase, only Daniel Hughes played a fine knock as he scored 42 off 33 balls. The next best batsman was scored a run-a-ball 15.

"Seems like we do this quite often. Perth was too good for us today and too good for us on a few occasions. To my team, you should be proud of the way you played. Love you all. Well done to everyone for making this tournament possible in these extraordinary times. Congratulations to Perth Scorchers," Sixers captain Moises Henriques said after the game in Melbourne.