Gambhir signs up as mentor for Lucknow IPL franchise

Former India opener and two-time IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir has signed up with the Lucknow franchise as their mentor.

Gambhir's appointment is the second major announcement after Andy Flower was appointed as the head coach on Friday by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group.

The Kolkata-based group, who previously ran the Rising Pune Supergiant team in 2016 and 2017 IPLs, had bought the rights of Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore in October. Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the yet-to-be named Lucknow team.

