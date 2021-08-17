Getting result in 60 overs is 'quite special' – Kohli reacts to India's win at Lord's

Virat Kohli hailed his team for getting a result in 60 overs on Day 5 as Team India defeated England by 151 runs to secure the second Test at Lord's on Monday.



With the win in London, India went 1-0 up in the ongoing five-match Test series. In a post-match interview, the India captain said that the tension on the field motivated his players to push for a win at all costs. The duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared a record ninth wicket stand to help India set a target of 272 with 60 overs remaining. India's bowling attack produced a collective performance as they bowled out Joe Root and co in 51.5 overs on the final day.

Mohammed Siraj once again proved to be India's best bowler on the day as he claimed four out of the last five England wickets. Bumrah picked up three scalps, while the other wickets went to Shami (1) and Ishant Sharma (2). As many as four English batters got out without going off the mark during their chase on Monday.

There was constant sledging throughout the day from the likes of Kohli, James Anderson, Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler and Bumrah that heated up the atmosphere at the Home of Cricket.

"Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us," Kohli said after India's win in the second Test.

It was India's only third win in a Test at Lord's after 1986 under Kapil Dev and 2014 under MS Dhoni.

"Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (ovation for Bumrah-Shami). Batting coach has worked really hard with the boys. When we were No.1 we were getting runs from the lower-order. Then we shied away from it. But now they (lower-order) have the desire in them to get the runs and do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are. Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS. That was pretty special. But this one, to get a result in 60 overs is quite special. And especially with someone like Siraj playing for the first time at Lord's and he bowled superbly. We decided 60 is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball was the right start for us," added Kohli.

The Indian skipper also added that the win is a gift for all his countrymen, especially since it came the following day of India's 75th Independence Day.

"Very happy with the support we got, especially when we're playing away from home these things are very important. It comes a day later (after Independence Day) but it's the best gift we can give. We're not going to sit on our laurels after this match, five Test matches is our focus," said Kohli.

On being asked about his rare success with a review that got Oile Robinson out today, Kohli added," Today that one was purely gut feel (the Robinson LBW review). I get many wrong, but if you don't take a chance you never know."