Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami completes 100 wickets in IPL

Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Friday completed 100 wickets in Indian Premier League (IPL).



Shami claimed the milestone during the opening encounter of the IPL 2023 between GT and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shami's landmark victim was CSK opener Devon Conway, who was dismissed for a six-ball one in the third over.

The Indian pacer also became the 15th Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets in the IPL. Overall, he was 19th bowler to the record. Shami, who is playing in his 94th match in the IPL, has bagged 100 wickets, with 3 for 15 being his best spell so far.

Shami, who has been playing IPL since 2013, has played for four franchises over the years, including his current team GT. The previous three teams were Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

IPL 2023 went underway on Friday, with CSK taking on defending champions in Ahmedabad. GT captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked CSK to bat. After nine overs, CSK were 90 for 3, with opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad still at the crease. While Shami removed Conway, the other two wickets went to GT spinner Rashid Khan, who dismissed England duo of Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes, both caught behind.



Gaikwad, meanwhile, completed his fifty, his 11th half-century in the IPL. Playing in his 37th game in the tournament, the CSK opener has scored over 1,200 runs and has also scored a hundred.

Speaking at the toss, GT captain Hardik said," Good to play here and the kind of crowd we get here is exciting. I think almost everyone from the country has got motivation by him [Dhoni] and nothing better than starting the season with Dhoni. I've been a fan and admirer of him. I want boys to enjoy it; the result will take care of itself. Impact Player is different, so I've left it to him [Nehra]. Ashu pa was up all night. I don't know and I've passed on the team."

CSK captain MS Dhoni, who was also looking to bowl, said," I don't think it [the pitch] will change. Last night it rained and I don't know if there will be dew. The preparation has been good and we assembled early [in Chennai].

"Overall, it seems as if we've done okay. It [Impact Player rule] is a luxury to have and it becomes slightly easy to use here because in domestic it was at the 14th over. Four foreigners - Moeen, Stokes, Santner and Conway - and the others will fight for that one spot."