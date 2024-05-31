Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in home series against South Africa

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women’s cricket team in the series against South Africa to be played in Bengaluru and Chennai in June and July 2024.

Kaur will lead all three Indian teams—ODI, Test and T2oI—with Smriti Mandhana being her deputy.



The Indian team will play three ODIs on June 16, 19 and 23 in Bengaluru and the caravan moves to Chennai for the one-off Test match and three T20Is.



The ODIs are a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women’s Championship.



The four-day Test match will be played from June 28 to July 1, while the T20Is will be played on July 5, 7 and 9.



This will be India’s third home test in less than a year. India hosted Australia and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai last year. This is also the first time Chennai will host a women's Test match since 1976, when the West Indies played a Test match against India.



The selectors have included injured Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar in the squad and their selection will be based on their fitness levels.



Richa Ghosh and Uma Chetry have been named as the wicket keepers for the entire tour, while Saika Ishaque has been named as a standby for the three-match T20 series.



India’s ODI squad for three-match ODI series: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy and Priya Punia.



India’s Test squad for one-off Test: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh and Priya Punia.



India’s squad for the three-match T20I series: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur and Arundhati Reddy.



Standby: Saika Ishaque

Fixtures:



June 13, 2024: Thursday, 1.30 PM, SA vs Board President's XI, warm-up match



June 16, 2024: Sunday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru, 1st ODI



June 19, 2024 - Wednesday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru, 2nd ODI



June 23, 2024 - Sunday, 1:30 PM, Bengaluru, 3rd ODI



June 28, 2024 - July 1, 2024 - Friday to Monday, 9:30 AM, Chennai, Only Test



July 5, 2024 - Friday, 7:00 PM, Chennai, 1st T20I



July 7, 2024 - Sunday, 7:00 PM, Chennai, 2nd T20I



July 9, 2024 - Tuesday, 7:00 PM, Chennai, 3rd T20I

