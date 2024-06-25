Live
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh, advances to first-ever World Cup semifinal; knocks Australia out
Afghanistan will meet South Africa in the first semifinal, while India will take on England in the second semifinal
Afghanistan stormed into their first-ever World Cup semifinals when they got the better of Bangladesh by eight runs in a low-scoring thriller in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at St Vincent.
The result also meant Australia, who would have advanced if Bangladesh had won, was out of the tournament.
Afghanistan will meet South Africa in the first semifinal, while India will take on England in the second semifinal.
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and seamer Naveen ul Haq emerged heroes as Afghanistan battled through three rain stoppages to secure a win under the Duckworth-Lewis method.
Afghanistan batted first and scored 115 on a bowler-friendly surface, restricting Bangladesh to just 105 after the target was revised to 114 in 19 overs.
Rashid finished with figures of 4/23 while Naveen returned with a haul of 4/26 as Bangladesh batters fell like a pack of cards.
Opener Litton Das was unbeaten on 54 but he was left as a mute spectator at the non-striker’s end when Naveen took the last two wickets—of Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman—off two balls to signal the end for Bangladesh.
A disconsolate Das was left stranded at the non-striker’s end and he looked in disbelief as Afghanistan went on a celebratory run.
Earlier, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took 3/26 to restrict Afghanistan to just over 100 runs, a total that looked easy to overhaul at the break.
A good opening stand of 59 in 10.4 overs meant Afghanistan were looking to pile on the runs but Taskin Ahmed’s four-over spell, in which he gave away just 12 runs and accounted for the wicket of former captain Mohammad Nabi, changed the complexion of the game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored with 43 in 55 balls, while Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai managed to get into double-figures.
Rashid (19*) hit three sixes in the final two overs to help Afghanistan breach the 100-run mark but then after, it was all an Afghan bowling show.