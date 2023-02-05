  • Menu
ILT20: Yusuf Pathan to lead Dubai Capitals for remainder of the season

Highlights

Dubai Capitals on Sunday named former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan as captain of their side for the remainder of the DP World ILT20, currently being held in the UAE.

The Dubai Capitals will take on the MI Emirates in their last league match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

The team is currently in fifth place in the points table.

