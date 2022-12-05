IND v BAN: India release Rishabh Pant on request; Here's what we know

Rishabh Pant was reportedly released from India's touring One-Day International (ODI) squad in Bangladesh on request.



Ahead of the first ODI between India and Bangladesh, Pant left the Indian camp after consultation with the medical team.

"In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought, " the statement from the board read.

While there was no clarity on the situation or any injury concerns surrounding the wicketkeeper-batsman, Cricbuzz reported about Pant's request to the team management for a break in the three-match ODI series, which started on Sunday in Dhaka.

The 25-year-old southpaw has been on the road with the Indian side since the T20 World Cup Down Under and had an unexcited series against New Zealand with scores - 15 off 23 and 10 off 16 in the two games he batted.

While there were rumours about Pant being released from the squad due to issues concerning Covid-19 or indiscipline, the report stated that it was purely based on consultation with the medical team.

Since Ishan Kishan is a part of the ODI squad, India's management has not called in a replacement. In the first ODI, which India lost by one wicket, KL Rahul donned the wicketkeeping gloves.

In the post-match press conference after the first ODI, Rahul stated that he had no idea about Pant and got to know only in the morning of the game.

"When it comes to Rishabh, I'm not very aware, to be honest. I just found out today, in the dressing room, that he's been released - I don't know what the reasons are, but I think the medical team will be in a better situation to answer that question," Rahul told reporters.

It is understood that Pant will rejoin the squad ahead of the two-match Test series against the Tigers starting Dec. 14 at Chattogram.

Axar Patel, who also missed the first ODI because of an injury he suffered on the eve of the game, is expected to be fit for the next two games.

India will lock horns against Bangladesh in the second ODI on Dec. 7 at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Heroics from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who put on over 50 for the final wicket with Mustafizur Rahman, helped the hosts secure the opening ODI.