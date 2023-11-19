Live
- Israel rejects US suggestion of post-war Gaza control to Palestinian Authority
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
IND Vs AUS: Toss suspense continues, Skipper Rohit responds
There is suspense as to how much the toss is going to affect the chances of winning. Rohit made key comments on this
Hyderabad/Ahmedabad: With only a few hours left for the finals of Australia and India in ICC Cricket World Cup, the debate over who will win the toss has reached a climax. There is suspense as to how much the toss is going to affect the chances of winning. Rohit made key comments on this. He said that he did not think that the effect of the toss would be high in the match this time.
"In the match against Pakistan, there was grass on the pitch. Not so much on this wicket. Back then the pitch was a bit dry compared to now. However, on the day of the match, a decision should be taken after examining the pitch once. The weather has also cooled down a bit. However, it is not possible to say how much the effect of humidity will be. During the match against Pakistan, the humidity was high on the training day. But not on the match day. Almost the same thing happened at the Wankhede Stadium. There was a lot of moisture while taking the training but there was no moisture on the match day. So I think the effect of the toss is less,” said Rohit.