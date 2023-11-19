IND Vs AUS: Toss suspense continues, Skipper Rohit responds

Hyderabad/Ahmedabad: With only a few hours left for the finals of Australia and India in ICC Cricket World Cup, the debate over who will win the toss has reached a climax. There is suspense as to how much the toss is going to affect the chances of winning. Rohit made key comments on this. He said that he did not think that the effect of the toss would be high in the match this time.

"In the match against Pakistan, there was grass on the pitch. Not so much on this wicket. Back then the pitch was a bit dry compared to now. However, on the day of the match, a decision should be taken after examining the pitch once. The weather has also cooled down a bit. However, it is not possible to say how much the effect of humidity will be. During the match against Pakistan, the humidity was high on the training day. But not on the match day. Almost the same thing happened at the Wankhede Stadium. There was a lot of moisture while taking the training but there was no moisture on the match day. So I think the effect of the toss is less,” said Rohit.