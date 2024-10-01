IND vs BAN: All-round India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in second Test, pocket series 2-0

Hyderabad: An all-round performance from the Indian men’s cricket team helped them win the second Test against Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur and pocket the two-Test match series 2-0.

In a match where more than two and half days were lost due to rain, the Indian batters set up a win with their attacking approach and intent in the first innings that laid a strong foundation. Riding on that, the Indian bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (3/17), Ravindra Jadeja (3/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/50) – ran through the Bangladesh line-up in the second innings to put India on the brink of a superb win.

After winning the toss and bowling first, India shot Bangladesh out for 233 in the first innings, spread over the first and fourth day with the second and the third days completely washed out due to inclement weather. The Indian batters then scored 285/9 (dec) in just 34.4 overs at a run rate of 8.22 in the first innings, taking a lead of 51 runs.

In the process, India broke several records, including the fastest team 50, 100, 150 and 200 in the history of Test match cricket.

Bangladesh starting the fifth and final day on a precarious 26/2 could only manage 146 in their second innings to set India a target of just 95 runs, with two sessions to play.

Yashaswi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli (29*) steered the Indian ship home after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were out for single-digit scores. Although Jaiswal (51 off 45) was out with just India needing three to win, Kohli and Rishabh Pant knocked off the required three runs to spark celebrations in the Indian camp.

India won the first Test in Chennai by a whopping 280 runs.

The win now consolidates India’s top position in the ICC World Test Championship points table (WTC) with 74.24 percentage points. The series loss has now sent Bangladesh to the seventh position on the table.

First-innings centurion Mominul Hasque (2) was the first wicket to fall on day five when he got out to Ashwin but Shadman Islam (50 off 101 balls) held fort at the other end.

Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto (19 off 37 balls) forged a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket but once Shanto missed connecting a reverse sweep, off Jadeja to be bowled, things went south for Bangladesh.

Jadeja then broke the Bangladesh middle order with the wickets of Litton Das (1) and Shakib Al Hasan (0), along with Shanto, in a spell that mesmerised the batters.

Shakib, in what could be his last Test innings of his career, gave a simple return catch to Jadeja in the second ball he faced.

Bumrah then joined the party to get rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9), Taijul Islam (0) and ended Bangladesh’s innings at the stroke of lunch when he castled Mushfiqur Rahim (37).

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 & 146 (Shadman Islam 50, Mushfiqur Rahim 37, Jasprit Bumrah 3/17, Ravindra Jadeja 3/34, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/50) lost to India 285/9 dec & 98/3 (Yashaswi Jaiswal 51, Virat Kohli 29*, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2/44)