IND VS SL: Disappointing to have no crowd for Virat Kohli's 100th Test, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed that it will be "disappointing" to have no crowd in Mohali, which will host Virat Kohli's 100th Test.



India and Sri Lanka are set to play a two-match Test series, starting March 4 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the first Test will be played behind closed doors due to an increase in covid-19 cases in the Punjab city.

One of the greatest players to have played cricket, Kohli, is set to make his 100th appearance in the whites for India and a section of fans are upset that there will be no fans to witness the legend's milestone game.

PCA treasurer RP Singla on Saturday confirmed that fans won't be allowed to watch the first Test against Sri Lanka from the iconic stadium in Mohali. Singla said the decision has been taken in accordance with a directive from BCCI.

"Any game that you play, you want the crowd to be there. India has played without any crowds in recent times. Any performer, be it an actor, be it a cricketer, wants to play in front of the crowd. The 100th Test is very very special. Disappointing that there is going to be no crowd, but I think the decision has been taken in the greater interest. The cases have increased in and around Mohali, where the match is going to be played," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Meanwhile, the fans have questioned the decision, citing that the ongoing T20I series is being played with spectators in Dharamsala.

Notably, Ahmedabad did not allow crowds for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies earlier this month, but the Eden Gardens in Kolkata had fans, although in a reduced capacity, for the final match of the series.

Meanwhile, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the venue for the second Test against Sri Lanka, will allow 50% crowd capacity.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, is 30-odd runs away from completing 8,000 runs in Test cricket. He averages 50.39 in the red-ball game and has 28 fifties and 27 centuries. The former India captain has not scored a century since 2019. He has 70 international tons this name and is one away from equaling Ricky Ponting's record of most centuries, across formats.

The 33-year-old recently stepped down as India's Test captain following his side's series defeat in South Africa. Rohit Sharma has been named the captain in the longest format as well.





A tough one to take. Thank you to all the fans for your support 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/24wyhnhdyW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 14, 2022





Team India recently white-washed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series. Shreyas Iyer was named the Player of the Series for finishing as the leading run-scorer. He scored 204 runs in three games and was unbeaten on all occasions. Kohli was rested for the series, along with the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.