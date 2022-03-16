IND VS SL: Jasprit Bumrah jumps 6 places to break into top-five of ICC Test Ranking

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah jumped six spots to enter the top five, according to the latest ICC Test Rankings.



Bumrah, who picked up eight wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, is now the World No. 4 bowler in the longest format. In the process, he leapfrogged Shaheen Afridi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, James Anderson, Neil Wagner and Josh Hazlewood in the table.

Only Ravichandran Ashwin bagged more wickets than Bumrah in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah finished the series with 10 wickets, including his maiden five-wicket haul at home.

A 𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚 entry into the 🔝5⃣! 🔥@Jaspritbumrah93 is right now at number 4⃣ in the men's Test bowling rankings! 👊#OneFamily @BCCI pic.twitter.com/OeTpDDJeKK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 16, 2022

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who took five wickets in the two Tests, displaced compatriot Ravindra Jadeja at No. 17 in the bowlers' rankings. On the other hand, Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama jumped up five positions each to 32nd and 45th slot respectively.



Meanwhile, Australia pacer Pat Cummins, India's off-spinner Ashwin and South Africa's fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have retained the top three spots in the bowlers' Test rankings.

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli loses 4 places after Sri Lanka series

Virat Kohli, who has not scored an international century since November 2019, dropped four spots to No. 9 in the batsmen's Test Rankings.

Kohli, who managed to remain in the top 10, only had scores of 45, 23 and 13 in the three innings against Sri Lanka. India captain Rohit Sharma retained his No. 6 and Player of the Series Rishabh Pant also remained at No. 10 in the batsmen's list.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja top-scored in the two-match Test series with 201 runs at an excellent average of 100.50. He even did well with the ball, finishing with 10 wickets. However, he lost his top rank in the all-rounders' list in the longest format with West Indies' Jason Holder reclaiming the No. 1 spot.