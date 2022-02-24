IND VS SL: Rohit-Dravid are taking India in a fabulous direction, says Dinesh Karthik

India's new captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are taking the team "in a fabulous direction", according to Dinesh Karthik.

Rohit, who was appointed India's new limited-overs skipper after Virat Kohli stepped down as the T20I captain and was sacked as the ODI captain, was recently named India's Test captain as well.

The Mumbaikar is set to lead India in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month. The three-match T20I series is currently underway.

Under Rohit's captaincy, Team India recently clean swept West Indies 6-0 in the white-ball series, including three ODIs and as many T20Is.

"What I enjoyed most was Rohit's captaincy. I thought he led the team beautifully. Tactically very, very sound, and I thoroughly enjoyed the way the team played in the last couple of series against West Indies," Karthik said on 'The ICC Review'.









The wicketkeeper-batsman went on to hail the duo of Rohit and Dravid for taking India to the No. 1 rank in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Following India's 3-0 victory over West Indies, the Men in Blue edged past England to the top rank in the shortest format.

"The new captain and there's a new coach, I think they are taking the team in a fabulous direction. They've plugged small holes, which were probably there previously, and that has been the beautiful part about it. And along the way, in the journey, they've managed to become No.1.

Who doesn't want to be world No.1 even if it is for some period of time? Because other teams will play matches and then India plays more matches post the IPL so that could change. But for the moment, knowing that Team India is the No.1 T20 team in the world is I think a very, very good feeling," the TN batsman added further.

The last time Karthik played for India was back in 2019. India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in Manchester during the Cricket World Cup was Karthik's last appearance in the ODIs. Earlier that year when India hosted Australia in a T20I series, the match in Bengaluru was his last T20I game.