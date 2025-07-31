Live
India 38/2: England Strike Early in 5th Test at Kennington Oval – IND vs ENG 2025
England bowlers make an early impact in the 5th Test at Kennington Oval as India lose Jaiswal and Rahul quickly. Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 8.
England made a good start in the fifth and final Test match of the series against India. The match is being played at the famous Kennington Oval in London. England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bowl first — and it worked well.
India lost two important wickets early and reached 38 for 2 in 15.1 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first to get out. He scored only 2 runs before he was given lbw to Gus Atkinson. The ball hit his pads, and the umpire gave him out.
Soon after, KL Rahul was bowled by Chris Woakes for 14 runs. Woakes bowled a great ball that went past Rahul's bat and hit the stumps.
Now, Sai Sudharsan is still batting. He is on 8 not out and trying to keep India steady.
India’s middle-order batsmen will need to play well, as England’s bowlers are doing a great job. This match looks like it will be a close and exciting battle as both teams want to win the series.