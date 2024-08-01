India and Sri Lanka Gear Up for Exciting ODI Series Starting August 2

After a thrilling T20 series, the cricket fans are set to witness an exhilarating ODI showdown as India takes on Sri Lanka in the first match of the 2024 ODI Series. The encounter will take place at the renowned R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, where conditions favour spinners, making for an intriguing battle between bat and ball.

Ahead of the series, both teams have made significant adjustments to their squads. Notable Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the fold, bringing a wealth of experience to the team. Their inclusion, along with the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, aims to tackle the unique challenges posed by playing on Sri Lankan soil.

On the other side, Sri Lanka has appointed Charith Asalanka as their captain, introducing a fresh leadership. In a strategic move to address the pitch's spin-friendly nature, the Sri Lankan team has opted for a lineup featuring only three recognized seamers.

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the action as both teams prepare for what promises to be an unforgettable encounter.