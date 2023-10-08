Live
- 5G, fixed wireless service from Jio, Airtel to drive smart TV growth: Xiaomi India president
- India bowl out Australia for 199 in World Cup opener
- Kejriwal inaugrated Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Plant in Jahangirpuri
- N.Korea's Lazarus Group launders $900mn in crypto: Report
- Over 600 killed in Israel-Hamas conflict
- Ayush Shetty ends World Junior Championships campaign with bronze
- Air India evacuates crew members from Tel Aviv
- Kharge offers condolence to Karnataka firecracker factory fire victim families
- Jangaon MLA Mutthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC chairman
- Che" Movie Teaser Released on the Death Anniversary of Revolutionary Icon Che Guevara*
Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss but things didn't go as planned for the visitors, who were reeling at 119 for five in the 30th over. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/38) did the bulk of the damage with his middle over blows. Steven Smith top-scored for the Aussies with 46 off 71 balls, while David Warner made 41 from 52 balls. Brief scores: Australia: 199 all out in 49.3 overs (Steven Smith 46, David Warner 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/38, Kuldeep Yadav 2/42, Jasprit Bumrah 2/35)
