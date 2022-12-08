India captain Rohit Sharma to miss 3rd India vs Bangladesh: Details

India captain Rohit Sharma is set to miss the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh after suffering a thumb injury.



Rohit injured his left thumb during the first innings while fielding at the slips and was rushed to a hospital for further scans. He split the webbing between his left thumb and index finger. The incident took place on the fourth ball during Mohammed Siraj's second over when Rohit attempted a catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Anamul Haque.

The Indian skipper, who was left with a bloodied hand, later on braved the freak injury and came out to bat at No. 9 during India's chase of 272 at Shere Bangla National Stadium. His brilliant effort, which saw him score a 28-ball 51, went in vain as Team India lost the match by five runs. With that, Bangladesh sealed the ODI series with the third and final game yet to be played.

In the post-match conference on Wednesday, India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit will miss the third ODI as he will be returning to India but is not sure if the Indian captain will recover in time for the Test series.

"Kuldeep, Deepak and Rohit will certainly miss the next game. Kuldeep and Deepak are out of the series, Rohit as well will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not, I'm not sure. It's too soon to say that. But all three of them won't play the next game for sure."Dravid told reporters.

Dravid heaped praise on Rohit for showing courage and batting with such a "serious dislocation."

"It was phenomenal. I think for him to show that level of courage. He had a serious dislocation, he had to go to hospital to get that set right, stitches in his hand, couple of injections to go out and bat. Credit to him, he was really determined to go out and have a go and take a chance and it's amazing how close he got us with that innings, it was an absolutely phenomenal innings by the skipper. Great courage to be able to go out there and give us a chance," the Indian head coach added.

In Rohit's absence, Virat Kohli opened India's innings with Shikhar Dhawan, but both openers failed to deliver as they were dismissed in single digits. Shreyas Iyer stood strong at one end as he contributed with 82 runs of 102 deliveries. All-rounder Axar Patel also chipped in with a run-a-ball 56.

Rohit, in the end, entertained the Indian fans but also gave hope of a win when he began to charge against the hosts' bowlers. The explosive batter struck five sixes and three fours as he remained unbeaten on 51.

Opener on most days but a fighter when his country needs him the most.



In the post-match interview, Rohit credited Bangladesh for their performances, while he also emphasized the importance of partnerships in ODIs, something that India failed to produce on Wednesday. Rohit also confirmed that he had not fractured his thumb.



"It (thumb injury) isn't too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat. When you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn't a great effect from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what's hurting us a lot. Happened in the last game as well.

"It's something we need to work on. Not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah, was a great partnership but we also need to find ways of breaking such partnerships. In One-Day cricket, it's about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That's what they did. If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn't easy for the new batter. Need to be braver in the middle," added Rohit in the same interview.

We need to get to bottom of all injuries, says Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain also admitted that he and the management need to work on reducing the injuries in their camp.

"There are a few injury concerns, we need to get to the bottom of this. Need to try and monitor them, because it's important to understand this. When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 percent. We need to monitor their workload because we can't have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit," said Rohit.

The third ODI is scheduled to be played on Saturday. Following this, the focus will shift to the longest format, with the first Test beginning on Dec. 14 in Chattogram.