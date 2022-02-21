India climb to top in ICC T20 rankings after series sweep over WI

India claimed the top spot in the ICC men's T20 International Team Rankings on Monday, riding on their 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies at home.

Rohit Sharma's men eased to a 17-run victory over the West Indies in the third and final T20 of the series on Sunday in Kolkata and in the process, clinched an emphatic 3-0 clean sweep.

The triumph helped India catapult England at the top of the T20 team rankings, with the side now matching the top rating of 269. India last attained the number one spot back in 2016, a reign that lasted a little over two months.

While England and India both have the same rating across 39 international matches in the current rankings period (269), India has a total of 10,484 points, 10 more than England's 10,474.

According to a statement issued by the ICC, Pakistan (rating of 266), New Zealand (255) and South Africa (253) complete the top five list, while current world champions Australia (249) remain in sixth after their 4-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.

West Indies (235) are placed seventh, followed by Afghanistan (232), Sri Lanka (231) and Bangladesh (231).

Prior to the recently-concluded contests against the West Indies, India had whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 at home in November last year.

The men's T20 Players Rankings are yet to be updated.

According to the last updated list, only two Indians -- KL Rahul and Virat Kohli -- feature in the top 10.

While Rahul is placed fourth in the T20 batting chart, Kohli is at the 10th spot. However, no Indian features in the top 10 bowlers and all-rounders' list.