India clinch series-levelling T20I win over SA

Chennai: Pacer Pooja Vastrakar ran riot with a career-best bowling show of 4/13 before Smriti Mandhana shone with the bat with an unbeaten half century, as India thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets in the third and final women's T20 International to level the series 1-1 here on Tuesday.



Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also chipped in with a fine performance of 3/6 from her three over to help India shoot South Africa out for a mere 84 in 17.1 overs after opting to bowl. India easily chased down the small target of 85 with 55 balls to spare and without losing any wicket with opening batters Mandhana and Shafali Verma remaining not out on 54 and 27 respectively.

Mandhana hit the winning runs -- a six off Nadine de Klerk -- as India reached 88 for no loss in 10.5 overs. This was India's biggest victory over South Africa in this format, both in terms of wickets (10) and balls to spare (55).

Mandhana, who was at her magnificent best towards the end of the run chase, hit a six in the 10th over and followed it up with two fours and a maximum in the next to end the contest quickly. This was her 24th T20I half century.

Brief Score

South Africa Women: 84 all out in 17.1 overs (Tazmim Brits 20; Pooja Vastrakar 4/13).

India women: 88 for 0 in 10.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 54 not out; Chloe Tryon 0/8).