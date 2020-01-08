India defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 2nd T20

Indore : KL Rahul and Virat Kohli fired India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

With this win India have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first match was abandoned without a ball bowled in Guwahati.

Chasing 143 to win, two Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul got the hosts off to a solid start, adding 71 runs for the opening wicket.

After their departure, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli joined hands in the middle and took India close to target, stitching a 50-run partnership for the third wicket.

When Iyer departed in the 18th over, there was not much left in the game and skipper Kohli finished things off in style with a glorious six over long leg.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers fired in unison on Jasprit Bumrah's return to international cricket with Navdeep Saini shining bright as they restricted Sri Lanka to 142/9.

All eyes were on the returning Bumrah after India captain Virat Kohli decided to field first after his counterpart Lasith Malinga called wrong at the toss.

Bumrah, who has been out of action after India's tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back, started off with a wide in the first ball of the match and was hit for a four in the second as he finished conceding seven runs.

Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando hit boundaries off him in the fourth over as India's premier pacer looked a bit rusty starting off but in the end bowled a superbly disguised slower one to castle Dasun Shanaka in the 17th over.

Bumrah was taken for 12 in the final over by Wanindu Hasaranga (16 not out) who hit a hat-trick of fours to end the innings with a flourish as the fast bowler returned figures of 1/31 in his four overs.