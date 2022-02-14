India U-19 stars from 2022, 2020 batches get picked by various franchises

Bengaluru: In the third round on day two of 2022 IPL Mega Auction, India U-19 stars from 2020 and 2022 World Cup batches got picked by various franchises.

Yash Dhull, India's recent 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning captain, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh apart from making smart buybacks in all-rounders Lalit Yadav (INR 65 lakh) and Ripal Patel (INR 20 lakh).

Hyderabad and Punjab bid for all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who was 'Player of the Match' in the 2022 U-19 World Cup final against England. Mumbai too joined the bid but Punjab got him for INR 2 crores. Mumbai then secured the first bid for Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bawa's team-mate. Lucknow joined the bid followed by Chennai. Eventually, Chennai got him for INR 1.5 crores.

Hyderabad's N Tilak Verma, the top-order batter in India's U-19 squad from 2020 World Cup who had a very good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, attracted bids from Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Eventually Mumbai got him for INR 1.7 crores.

Bangalore and Rajasthan were in a battle to get U-19 2016 batch all-rounder Mahipal Lomror. Eventually, Bangalore got him for INR 95 lakh.

Kolkata had an easy buy in U-19 2018 batch all-rounder Anukul Roy for INR 20 lakh while Gujarat Titans bought all-rounder Darshan Nalkande for the same amount. Mumbai got in all-rounder Sanjay Yadav for INR 50 lakh.

Bangalore then was in a battle with Kolkata for Uttar Pradesh pacer Yash Dayal. Gujarat came in late and won the deal for him for INR 3.2 crores. Delhi pacer Simarjeet Singh was picked by Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakh.

Unsold players from the round were Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats, Yash Thakur, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Mutjaba Yousuf, Kuldeep Sen and Akash Singh.

After a five-minute break, the ongoing event will be going into the accelerated auction. The 10 teams have expressed interest in bringing back a total of 106 players into the auction proceedings.