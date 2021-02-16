India vs England 2nd Test: Axar takes 5 as India beat England by 317 runs

Chennai: Axar Patel's five-wicket haul helped India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test on Tuesday at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium to level the four-match series 1-1. Chasing a target of 482, England were all out for 164 in the second session of the fourth day of the Test.

Axar dismissed England captain Joe Root early in the second session of the day on 33 off 92 balls to all but end the visitors' slender chances of saving the Test. While all-rounder Moeen Ali then put up a quickfire 38-run stand with Stuart Broad for the last wicket, he eventually fell to Kuldeep Yadav, who ended England's second innings with two wickets to his name. Moeen hit three fours and five sixes in his 18-ball 43.

Brief scores: India 329 & 286 (Ravichandran Ashwin 106, Virat Kohli 62; Moeen Ali 4/98) vs England 134 & 164 (Moeen Ali 43, Joe Root 33; Axar Patel 5/60, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/53), India win by 317 runs