Live
- Simple Ways to Test Saffron Purity at Home
- Centre grants over 96 lakh e-visa in 5 years
- Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai seeks Gadkari’s support for better connectivity
- ‘Congress should apologise to Hindu community’: Maha CM on Malegaon blast verdict
- Bihar: Independence Day preparations underway in full swing
- Flawed from the start: Malegaon acquittals shatter ATS probe and Hindu terror claim
- Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: ‘It’s a really great mood in the camp,’ reveals Devdutt Padikkal ahead of Season 4
- South Korea: Lee govt unveils first tax reform plan aimed at increasing revenue
- London-bound Air India flight returns to bay after suspected technical issue
- K'taka Home Minister calls meeting of SC MLAs amid Dalit CM buzz
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Lunch Score: IND 72/2 After Early Strikes
Highlights
India reached 72/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the 5th Test against England after early wickets. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are unbeaten as England’s bowlers apply pressure.
England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the final Test. India reached 72/2 at lunch on Day 1. The top order struggled early in overcast conditions. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 2 to Gus Atkinson. KL Rahul was bowled by Chris Woakes for 14.
Sai Sudharsan made 25* (67), while captain Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 15* (23)
India 1st Innings – Lunch, Day 1
- Score: 72/2 (23 overs)
Wickets:
10/1 (Jaiswal, 3.1 ov)
- 38/2 (Rahul, 15.1 ov)
Extras: 16
- Yet to Bat: Karun Nair, Jadeja, Jurel (wk), Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Siraj
Bowling:
- Woakes: 9-0-28-1
- Atkinson: 6-1-7-1
- Tongue: 5-2-18-0
- Overton: 3-0-16-0
Next Story