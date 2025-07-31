India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Lunch Score: IND 72/2 After Early Strikes

England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the final Test. India reached 72/2 at lunch on Day 1. The top order struggled early in overcast conditions. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 2 to Gus Atkinson. KL Rahul was bowled by Chris Woakes for 14.

Sai Sudharsan made 25* (67), while captain Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 15* (23)

India 1st Innings – Lunch, Day 1

Score: 72/2 (23 overs)

Wickets:

10/1 (Jaiswal, 3.1 ov)

38/2 (Rahul, 15.1 ov)

Extras: 16

Yet to Bat: Karun Nair, Jadeja, Jurel (wk), Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Siraj

Bowling: