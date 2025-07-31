  • Menu
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Lunch Score: IND 72/2 After Early Strikes

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Lunch Score: IND 72/2 After Early Strikes
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Lunch Score: IND 72/2 After Early Strikes

Highlights

India reached 72/2 at lunch on Day 1 of the 5th Test against England after early wickets. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are unbeaten as England’s bowlers apply pressure.

England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the final Test. India reached 72/2 at lunch on Day 1. The top order struggled early in overcast conditions. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for 2 to Gus Atkinson. KL Rahul was bowled by Chris Woakes for 14.

Sai Sudharsan made 25* (67), while captain Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 15* (23)

India 1st Innings – Lunch, Day 1

  • Score: 72/2 (23 overs)

Wickets:

10/1 (Jaiswal, 3.1 ov)

  • 38/2 (Rahul, 15.1 ov)

Extras: 16

  • Yet to Bat: Karun Nair, Jadeja, Jurel (wk), Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Siraj

Bowling:

  • Woakes: 9-0-28-1
  • Atkinson: 6-1-7-1
  • Tongue: 5-2-18-0
  • Overton: 3-0-16-0
