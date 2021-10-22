India vs England 5th Test rescheduled, to take place in July 2022: Full details here

The fifth and final Test between India and England has been scheduled to take place in July 22, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday.



The fifth Test was due to be played at Old Trafford last month but the game was called off after India were unable to field a team due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID-19 cases inside the camp.

With Virat Kohli and Co. leading the series 2-1, the fifth Test will now be played from July 1, 2022 at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Due to the complexities in the schedule, the fixture cannot be staged at Emirates Old Trafford owing to clashes with pre-planned events at the venue, which will leave insufficient time to prepare a Test pitch. Instead, Emirates Old Trafford will now host the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa next summer, starting on August 25, 2022. This match was previously due to take place at Edgbaston," ECB wrote in an official release.

With the rescheduling of the fifth Test, the Vitality Twenty International (T20I) Series and Royal London Series between England and India will now start six days later than originally planned. The T20I series will begin on July 7 at Ageas Bowl with Edgbaston and Trent Bridge hosting the second and third games of the series respectively on July 9 and 10.

The Royal London One Day Series starts on July 12 at the Kia Oval. Lord's will host the second match of the series on July 14 and the series will wrap up at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday, July 17.

"Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue. Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," ECB added in the same release.

Reacting to the update regarding the Edgbaston Test, ECB Executive Officer Tom Harrison said, "We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to create a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far. I'm very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they've shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I'd also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible.

We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of the September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance. We recognise that accommodating this extra match means a tighter schedule for the white ball series. We will continue to manage our players' welfare and workloads through next year while we also continue to seek the optimum schedule for fans, players and our partners across the game."

Meanwhile, BCCI's secretary Jay Shah said," I am delighted that the England-India Test series will now have its rightful conclusion. The four Test matches were riveting, and we needed a fitting finale. The BCCI recognizes and respects the traditional form of the game and is also mindful of its role and obligations towards fellow Board Members.

In the last two months, both BCCI and the ECB have been engaged in discussions and our efforts were aimed at finding a suitable window. I thank the ECB for their understanding and patience in finding an amicable solution."

Revised Dates and venues:

Rescheduled 5th Test, India vs England: July 1-5, Edgbaston.

Vitality T20I Series: India vs England

1st Vitality T20I: Ageas Bowl - July 7

2nd Vitality T20I: Edgbaston - July 9

3rd Vitality T20I: Trent Bridge - July 10

Royal London Series: India vs England

1st Royal London ODI: Kia Oval - July 12

2nd Royal London ODI: Lord's - July 14

3rd Royal London ODI: Emirates Old Trafford - July 17