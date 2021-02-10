India vs England: Axar Patel regains full fitness, set to replace Shahbaz Nadeem in 2nd Test

Shahbaz Nadeem reportedly could be replaced by Axar Patel for the second Test between India and England, starting Feb. 13 in Chennai.



Ahead of the first Test, it was certain that left-arm spinner Axar was set to make his Test debut. However, a minor knee injury denied the Gujarat all-rounder his maiden game in the whites for India, making way for Nadeem, who was already present with the squad.



Axar has regained his fitness and has begun to train with the squad, as reported by news agency PTI.



"Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days. He was always first choice to play the opening Test but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.



Playing in his second Test, Nadeem failed to impress in the Chepauk Test, which ended in a 227-run loss for the hosts. India conceded 45 runs in extras in the first innings including 20 no balls. Out of which, six belonged to Nadeem, who went on to bowl another three no balls in England's second innings. Although he picked four wickets, the damage was done by his inconsistency shown throughout the game. Overall, the Jharkhand spinner gave away 233 runs in 59 overs across two innings with an economy rate of close to 4 runs per over.



In a post-match interview, Indian skipper Virat Kohli did not hide his disappointment with the duo of Nadeem and Washington Sundar, saying the Test rookies couldn't keep up the pressure that was created by fast bowlers' duo of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.



While Washington bowled 26 overs for 98 runs in the first innings and got a solitary over in the second innings, he was impressive with the bat as he scored 85 not out off 138 balls in India's first innings. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder is likely to retain his place in India's XI for the second Test, which will also be played at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium.

Ashwin, who picked nine wickets in the first Test, had suffered a blow from a Jofra Archer short ball while batting in the final innings. However, it is understood that the veteran spinner is doing fine and is fully fit ahead of the crucial second Test.

With the 227-run victory in the first Test, England went 1-0 in the four-match series, which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2019-21.

