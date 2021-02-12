India vs England: Jofra Archer ruled out of 2nd Test after injection to right elbow

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the second Test against India after receiving an injection on his right elbow.



Archer played a vital role in England's 227-run win in the first Test in Chennai, where he made three dismissals, including the wickets of the Indian openers in the fierce new-ball spell in the hosts' first innings. He picked the final wicket on Day five before England went 1-0 up in the four-match Test series.

The English pacer reportedly was not able to train on Thursday after suffering pain in his right elbow and underwent a painkilling injection. The issue isn't serious and England are expecting to have Archer back for the third Test, in Ahmedabad, which starts on Feb. 24, as reported by ESPN Cricinfo.

Referring to Archer's stress fracture, which he had suffered a year ago, a statement from the English man stated "the issue is not related to any previous injury."

"It is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad," the statement continued.

England were already planning to make a change with Ben Foakes replacing Jos Buttler, who has returned to the UK for a rest. With Mark Wood is at home, who is set to be back in India with Jonny Bairstow on Friday, the ideal like-for-like replacement England have for Archer is Olly Stone.

Earlier, it was understood that England were going to play Stuart Board instead of James Anderson in the second Test. Now that England have indicated that Broad will be played in Archer's place, both Anderson and Broad could feature in the second Test, which starts on Saturday in Chennai.

After beating India by 227 runs in the opening Test, Archer had termed the Day five's pitch in Chennai as the "worst" surface he had ever seen before admitting that beating Virat Kohli and Co at their backyard in a Test was special.

The hosts did not even last for two full sessions on the final day at the Chepauk Stadium as the English bowlers bundled India out for 192 with all the help, they got from the declining pitch.

"On the fifth day, it was probably the worst surface I've seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at. When we walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, I was very hopeful we would complete the job — although these India players have big reputations and are at home, so should be able to cope with conditions better than anyone.

So, I didn't expect us to skittle them. Equally, I didn't expect it to finish not long after afternoon drinks. I've played in tournaments around the world, and had success, but winning a Test is one of those indescribable feelings, especially against a really good team. Nothing compares," the World Cup-winning pacer, who claimed three wickets in the first Test, added in his column," added Archer.