India vs England: Virat Kohli continues to shine in ODIs, enters elite list of captains

Indian skipper Virat Kohli entered the top five of most runs scored as captain in the One-Day International (ODIs) on Friday.

Kohli scored 66 off 79 balls during the second ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. In the process, he surpassed former South Africa captain Graeme Smith to claim the fifth spot in the list of most runs by a captain in the 50-over format. Having captained India in 94 ODIs so far, Kohli has scored 5,442 runs at an average of 73.54, the highest among the top five batters on the list.

The list is led by Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who scored 8,497 runs in 230 ODIs as captain. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is second on the list with 6,641 runs in 200 ODIs at 53.55 as India's captain. Dhoni is ahead of former New Zealand captain Stephen Flemming, who scored 6,295 runs in 218 ODIs as the Blackcaps' skipper, and Sri Lanka's Arjuna Ranatunga with 5,608 runs in 193 ODIs.

On Friday, Kohli put up over 100 runs with KL Rahul for the third wicket as the two revived India's innings following the dismissals of the opening batsmen.

Kohli, who registered his 62nd half-century in the 50-over format for India, also became only the second batsman after Ponting to score 10,000 or more runs while batting at No. 3 in the ODIs.

The Indian skipper has batted in as many as 243 innings in the ODIs. Out of which, 190 have come as a No. 4 batsman. He has scored 10,046 runs at an average of 62.78 as a No. 3 batsman in the ODIs, with 183 being his highest score. Among the active cricketers, the No. 3 batsman who is next on the list is New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who has scored 5,421 runs in 117 innings at 50.66.

Meanwhile, no batsman has scored more runs batting at No. 3 than Ponting. The Australian legend accumulated 12,662 runs in 330 ODI innings at an average of 42.48. Overall, Ponting finished his decorated ODI career with 13,704 runs and still remains the third leading run-scorer in the format after the great Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.