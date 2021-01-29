India vs England: Virat Kohli works out in hotel room ahead of 1st Test in Chennai 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who returned home after the first Test of the four-match series against Australia, has rejoined the team ahead of the upcoming home series against England. Both the teams are in Chennai and are undergoing the mandatory quarantine protocol keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently blessed with a baby girl. The Indian captain is now making the most of the quarantine time ahead of the four-match Test series against England, starting on Feb. 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"PropheC music and gym equipment are all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. have a great day everyone," Kohli wrote in a post on Instagram.

India players arrived in Chennai earlier this week and both the hosts and England are staying at Leela Palace in the city, according to the news agency Press Trust of India.

The England series will also mark the return of international cricket to India for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world last year.

India is set to host England in a full-fledged series, including four Tests, five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). While the opening two Tests will be played in Chennai, the final two will be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. The venue will also host the five T20Is before both the teams head to Pune for the three 50-over games. The four Tests will be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC).

It was earlier reported that the final of the 2019-21 WTC is set to be rescheduled from June 10 to 14 to June 18-22 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

India's squad for first two Tests vs England: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.

England's squad for first two Tests vs India: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi.