India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series; Visitors yet to name replacement

Injured Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of New Zealand tour and did not travel with the Indian team to Auckland on Monday. He picked up a shoulder injury during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Australia in Bengaluru.

The Indian cricket board is yet to name his replacement for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin on Friday. India and New Zealand will lock horns in a five-match T20I series before a three-match ODI series will go underway on February 5. India is set to play two Tests as well during the New Zealand tour.

During Australia's innings, Dhawan fell awkwardly on his left shoulder to stop a drive from Aaron Finch. The incident happened in the fifth over that soon saw him walk off the field. He did not come out to bat in India's chase as he was taken for tests. The opening batsman was later spotted in the Indian dressing room wearing a sling before India won the match and claimed the series 2-1.

If Dhawan does not recover in time for the T20I and ODI series, India have the option of replacing him with any of Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, who all are already in New Zealand with India A squad for a three-match one-day series that begins on Wednesday.

Out of the above players, only Samson has a T20I cap, who also played earlier this month against Sri Lanka. He was not selected for the New Zealand tour because of Rohit Sharma's return in the side. Samson could have the upper hand here but Shaw could also find himself in the contention after his 100-ball 150 in a 50-over warm-up game against a New Zealand XI on Sunday.